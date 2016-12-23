City Issues the Do’s and Don’ts of New Marijuana Laws Now in Effect

With new marijuana legalization laws now in effect today in Massachusetts, Mayor Martin Walsh issued a primer for what is legal and what still is illegal in regards to marijuana in Boston.

The state will recognize marijuana as a legal substance for adults 21 and over, and the City of Boston reminds residents of the following rules and standards that are to be enacted with the new law:

Possession of Marijuana

Adults may carry up to one ounce of marijuana in public. Five grams of that may be a marijuana concentrate. Adults cannot have more than 10 ounces of marijuana in their residence.

Growing Marijuana

Each resident in the state can grow up to six plants, but there can be no more than 12 plants in a household. Adults must grow plants in their primary residence in a locked or secured location. Plants cannot be visible from a public space without the use of binoculars, an aircraft or other visual aids.

Medical Marijuana

The new law will not affect medical marijuana. Medical marijuana is a separate program overseen by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Smoking in Boston

Residents and visitors cannot smoke in public parks in Boston. This includes marijuana and tobacco. “No smoking” means residents cannot inhale, exhale, burn or carry any: lighted cigar, cigarette, or pipe, lighted or vaporized substance in any manner or form. This includes marijuana, even if it’s used for medical reasons.

Additional Restrictions

The marijuana law prevents adults from consuming marijuana in a public place where smoking tobacco is prohibited. The law allows for a fine of up to $100 for each offense.

Under the law, “marijuana products” include: edible products and beverages

topical products and ointments, and oils and tinctures.

Under the law, resident cannot have an open container of marijuana or marijuana products in their motor vehicle. Offenders can be fined up to $500 for each offense. “Open container” means a package of marijuana or marijuana products with a broken seal, or with some of the contents removed. Residents must keep an open container in a locked glove compartment or trunk.

The new law doesn’t change the existing state laws for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana. It’s still illegal, and subject to the same fines and penalties.