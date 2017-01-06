Musician Ilana Katz to Perform at J. P. Licks on Charles Street

Fiddler, singer, songwriter, visual artist and frequent subway busker Ilana Katz will perform live to kick off the Hidden Art Gallery’s “Art and Music” monthly series at J. P. Licks at 150 Charles St. on Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Katz, whose music delves into the sounds the blues and Appalachian roots, will play alongside her own paintings, as well as those of many other neighborhood artists. She has just returned from performing at Florida’s sold-out Bradenton Blues Festival last month.

Katz began as a busker eight years ago, playing every Friday in Boston subway stations. After a chance meeting with Ronnie Earl at a Billy Boy Arnold concert, he invited Katz to sit in with him and subsequently took her under his wing, offering to accompany Katz on her debut record and joining her as a guest in many shows around Boston and New York.

Her 2014 debut CD “I’ve Got Something To Tell You” earned Katz a finalist award for “Coolest Blues Song in the World 2015” by Big City Blues Magazine. Earl, who joined her on that record, also covered a Katz original, “Runnin’ in Peace,” on his own 2015 album “Good News.”

Katz’s current CD “Movin’ On” (March 2016) has been selected as one of the top 10 records in 2016 across all genres by former Boston Globe senior rock critic Steve Morse and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, among others.

A portion of proceeds from all sales of paintings and CDs sold at the Jan. 6 event will benefit “Everything Matters,” a documentary that follows patients of Dr. Ann Webster, a health psychologist on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and Director of the Cancer Program at the Benson-Henry Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital, after they have received life-threatening diagnoses.

For more information on Ilana Katz, visit her Web site www.ilanakatz.com or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ilanakatzkatz/.