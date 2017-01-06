Obituaries 01-03-2017

Deborah Brewster Berg dies at age 51

Deborah Brewster Berg age 51, died suddenly in her home in Largo, Florida Christmas week. Deborah was born in Boston on June 19, 1965 and grew up in Duxbury, Beacon Hill and Mattapoisett. She was a graduate of Derby Academy in Hingham (and valedictorian), St George’s School, Boston College and George Washington University School of Law. She was a 15th generation descendant of Elder William Brewster of The Plymouth Colony.

She was the daughter of Ruth Gardner Lamere of Duxbury and Seminole, Florida and the late Gordon H. Berg and stepdaughter of Robert K. Lamere and Patricia Berg. She was the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. George Edward Gardner of Boston and Duxbury and Mattapoisett and the late Mr. and Mrs. J. Edward Berg of Hamden Connecticut and the goddaughter of Mrs. Paul Evans of Duxbury. She leaves her mother and stepfather, her stepmother, her siblings Betsey Oldham (John) of Mattapoisett, Mimi (Mary) Brown (Greg) of Pensacola, Beatrice (Ronald) of Duxbury, and Gordon Edward Gardner Berg (Ted) (Jennifer) of Plymouth and two step siblings Seana Kelly of Boston and Bartow Kelly III of Annapolis and ten beloved nieces and nephews. She also leaves her aunts and uncles Mary Gardner and Michael Savino of Duxbury and Seminole Florida and Paul and Eleanor Berg of Mashpee and Ft. Meyers. She leaves many cherished friends. She was a friend of Bill W. Deborah loved the arts and animals. Especially The Grateful Dead, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Gardner Museum, and The Boston Athenaeum. She worked in law firms in Boston and the Tampa area. She was active in alumnae/i affairs at St. George’s as a volunteer.

The family is planning a celebration of her life / memorial service on a beautiful sunny summer day in June, probably close to June 19, her birthday. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Derby Academy, Burditt Avenue, Hingham, MA c/o D. Higgins Thompson or St. John’s Episcopal Church, Washington Street Duxbury, MA.