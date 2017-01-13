MFS Pro-Am Squash Tournament

The University Club in Back Bay hosted the International Squash Doubles Tournament over the weekend for the 26th year. The Pro-Am Tournament went from January 4-8 and was sponsored by MFS. Participants competed for cash prizes totaling $40,000.

Tournament action included both professional men and women along with Professional-Amateur teams made up of one professional player and one amateur with many amateur players drawn from several Boston neighborhoods. In the photo Manek Mathur hits the ball during the Open Pro Division Finals at University Club in the MFS Pro-Am on Sunday. The team of Mathur and Damien Mudge went on to win the tournament defeating the team of Mike Ferreira and Yvain Badan in three straight games, 3-0. In the Women’s Division, Amanda Sobhy and Suzie Pierrepont defeated Dana Betts and Stephanie Hewitt in three straight games.