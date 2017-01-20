Police Briefs 01-17-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny

01/05/17 – A Charles Street clothing store reported an unknown female suspect stole an Apple iPad off of the store counter, some time between 2 and 3 p.m. A clerk stated the suspect was the only person in the store at the time of the theft.

Larceny from Building

01/07/17 – A Walnut Street resident reported she had a package delivered sometime on Jan. 5, which she didn’t receive. The victim stated U.S. Mail delivered a Hewlett Packard laptop, before unknown person(s) stole it from her building.