Longfellow Bridge Construction Schedule

MassDOT’s contractor, White-Skanska-Consigli JV (WSC), will close the Longfellow Bridge to all vehicular traffic overnight on Wednesday, February 1, through Friday, February 3. The bridge will be closed from 11:00 PM each night to 5:00 AM the following morning. The closures are necessary to work on a MBTA fence using a crane placed on the upstream roadway. Bicycle and pedestrian traffic and the MBTA Red Line will be maintained across the bridge at all times. Bicyclists, both inbound and outbound, should share the upstream sidewalk with pedestrians during this timeframe. Boston-bound vehicles should use the inbound detour routes described below.

Inbound Detour Routes: Boston-bound vehicles will use one of two inbound detour routes to reach Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) and Leverett Circle. Height restrictions are in place for Memorial Drive, so all buses and trucks must use the 3rd Street to Binney Street detour described below.

From Main Street, turn right onto Memorial Drive westbound, and make a U-turn at Ames Street to access Memorial Drive eastbound. Follow Memorial Drive eastbound to Land Boulevard and turn right onto Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) to reach Leverett Circle.

From Broadway, turn left onto 3rd Street, turn right on Binney Street, turn left onto Land Boulevard, and then turn right onto Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) to reach Leverett Circle.

The Cambridge-bound detour remains in place using the existing signed route from Charles Circle following Charles Street to Leverett Circle, Monsignor O’Brien Highway (Route 28)/Charles River Dam Road, and Land Boulevard.

For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us.

MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.