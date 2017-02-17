Handmade Jewelry Store Opens on Charles Street

By Dan Murphy

Rebekah Brooks Jewelry has opened a third retail location at 96 Charles St., offering the store owner’s custom line, alongside a selection of engagement and wedding rings and antique jewels.

“We cannot think of a better location for our newest store,” said Brooks, a New Hampshire native and second-generation artist who launched her jewelry line out of a Brooklyn loft in 1998. “Our company has been making locally handmade jewelry and restoring antiques for over 20 years, and Beacon Hill is exactly the kind of community that recognizes the kind of work we do.”

At approximately 700 square feet, the new retail space is larger than Brooks’ flagship, original store in Northampton or second location in Cambridge.

“We have so many couples coming from all over Boston to our Cambridge store, that we’re excited to offer another, larger space where they can discover all we have to offer,” said Brooks said, who described the store’s wares as “fashion forward and timeless” as Charles Street itself.

A grand opening for the Charles Street store is planned for next month, Brooks said.

Call 617-874-7711 or visit www.rebekahbrooks.com for more information.