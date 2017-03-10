North End, Waterfront and Beacon Hill Eateries Participating in Dine Out Boston

By Phil Orlandella

A total of nineteen eateries from the North End, Waterfront and Beacon Hill are participating in this year’s Dine Out Boston sponsored by the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) in partnership with American Express.

This is the 16th year of Dine Out Boston and many Boston restaurants are providing diners an opportunity to enjoy the regions dining scene and participating restaurateurs the chance to bring in new guests.

Now through March 10 and March 12-17, diners will have numerous choices to enjoy the finest dining coupled with significant savings that benefits restaurants and guests.

Restaurants have customized their lunch and dinner menus by choosing price-points: lunch for $15, $20 or $25 and dinner for $28, $33, or $38. They can offer as many courses as they desire at their scheduled prices.

“Dine Out Boston spotlights Boston as one of America’s premier culinary destinations, providing patrons from Boston and afar with a unique opportunity to enjoy exceptional value, variety and hospitality in Greater Boston restaurants,” said Patrick B. Moscaritolo, President & CEO of the GBCVB. “Diners are invited to take advantage of these restaurant deals while taking in seasonal activities– a concert, theatrical performance, museum exhibition, or a game at the Garden, coupled with a Dine Out Boston meal, makes for a classic Boston experience.”

Since 2012, the GBCVB has used this dining program to give back to different local Boston non-profits each year. To date, over $350.000 has been raised for charities through the online auction component of DOB. The charitable partner for March 2017 is The Fund For Parks & Recreation In Boston. The Trust Fund created in 1983 provides support for maintaining and preserving city parklands and providing recreational programs to city residents. Gift Certificates provided by participating restaurants will be up for auction starting March 6, with proceeds benefiting The Fund For Parks & Recreation In Boston.

Participating restaurants: North End: Antico Forno; Artu Rosticceria + Trattoria; Bricco; Cantina Italiana; Lucia; Mamma Maria; Mare; Nico Ristorante; Quattro Ristorante, Grill + Pizzeria; Strega Restaurant & Lounge; Terramia Ristorante; Trattoria IL Panino and Vinotecca. Waterfront: Chart House Restaurant and Smith and Wollensky-Atlantic Wharf. Beacon Hill: Grotto; Ma Maison and Toscano Restaurant.