Specialized Med Spa Opens in Newbury Street Location

By Marianne Salza

There are plenty of med-spas in Boston that offer an array of services from Botox and fillers to laser treatments and body contouring; but friends, Alexa Nicholls Costa and Alexandra L. Rogers aspired to go further and become specialists. The 28-year-old entrepreneurs founded LexRx, an exclusive boutique that focuses on non-invasive Botox and dermal filler treatments. The aesthetic practice, located at 268 Newbury Street, Boston, concentrates on enhancing one’s lips, eyes, and other features to brighten one’s face and soften the appearance of fine lines.

“I felt like there was this opportunity in a niche industry to hone in on a specialty within a specialty,” said Costa. “I started getting Botox, myself, and loved the results, so the passion behind it was seeing results in my own skin.”

The motivated ladies met at Regis College while earning their master’s degrees to become nurse practitioners in an accelerated program, and later worked together caring for newborns. In addition to developing LexRx, Costa and Rogers both practice emergency medicine full-time: Costa works in the Mass. General Hospital (MGH) ER, while Rogers works in private urgent care in Natick.

“We both love learning, and I think the beauty of this industry is that even beyond a rigorous academic curriculum you have to constantly learn. The industry is always changing. There are always advances,” said Costa, who earned her BS in Health Science at Boston University. “Our client base expects us to be the best in the industry, and we set ourselves to that standard.”

After earning her undergraduate degree, Costa practiced her clinical training at MGH, where she worked in the Plastic Surgery Research Laboratory for three years. She learned firsthand what it was like to work as a team, and provide injectable treatments at a large-scale practice.

Rogers earned her BS in Biostatistics at Emmanuel College, and worked in Urgent Care at Harvard Vanguard, in Kenmore Square, before attending Regis.

The two energetic businesswomen launched their medical aesthetic firm in August 2015, initially partnering with a plastic surgeon in Lynnfield. Costa and Rogers noticed that many of the clients lived in Boston and were traveling to receive treatments; and so they opened LexRx on Newbury Street in September 2016 to provide services in a comfortable, convenient location.

“We want to be the go-to experts in the industry where every time you come, you are going to get the same experience and results,” Costa said. “You know you are going to see a licensed professional who has extensive training. We get to know everyone well.”

The LexRx LineUp, a chart that illustrates the anti-aging cosmetic treatments, helps clients understand which personalized service is best for them. At Costa and Rogers’ practice, one can grow fuller, longer lashes, address lines around his or her brows, forehead, and eyes, and plump lips and cheeks.

“We created this menu of services to help people better identify what they want to have treated. It shows which treatment area is associated with a product. This makes it a lot clearer for clients. It’s a great visual,” said Rogers, Brookline resident. “We hope that our clients feel great about themselves. Our goal is to help them feel relaxed, confident, and beautiful. We want them to feel good about themselves. That’s what we love to do.”

To learn more about the LexRx LineUp or schedule an appointment, visit www.LexRx.co or call (857)452-1501.

“We are currently developing an education-based program that will be affiliated with the practice,” said Costa. “We hope to continue to grow like we have been for the last year and a half. We would love to expand beyond the Boston area. We’ve got big dreams.”