Kids 4 Coding Youth Summer Programming:Camps plug into Cambridge and Brookline

Kids 4 Coding, the Atlanta-based technology startup creating a tech-ready generation, expands its Boston offerings in 2017 with campus-based summer programs at both Newberry College in Brookline and the Sherrill Library in Cambridge.

One week half- and full-day camps for youth ages 7-15 focus on digital literacy and coding proficiency, unlocking and encouraging students’ potential for problem-solving, logical and creative thinking, math application and ingenuity. Highly interactive modules – new every summer – are developed in collaboration with teachers and industry professionals to lead campers through fun, age-appropriate projects and challenges that develop skills in 3D Design, game creation and modification, programming techniques, and additional computer science and engineering areas. Camps are supervised by certified teachers and taught by experienced instructors who are passionate about technology.

“Our first summer in Boston was such a success that we’ve expanded our footprint and offerings this year,” said co-founder AnnMarie Laramee. “For today’s students, digital literacy isn’t optional, so we’re teaching it in ways that resonate with young learners. No matter what field of study or career a student chooses, these skills are navigational necessities.”

Kids 4 Coding’s mission – propelling youth to tech readiness – acknowledges that technology impacts every aspect of society and industry, from agriculture to commerce to healthcare, but most traditional school environments do not cover computer science and tech education in meaningful ways. Kids 4 Coding camps offer deep dives into a variety of popular tech areas through affordable programs that allow students to enjoy growing their computer and programming skills from any level of proficiency.

Kids 4 Coding was created by AnnMarie Laramee, entrepreneur and tech strategist, formerly of Brookline, MA, and Denise Detamore, educator and new technology expert. The co-founders collaborated with teachers and industry professionals to create Kids 4 Coding offerings that encourage digital literacy and coding proficiency. Kids 4 Coding regularly partners with tech organizations and companies to bring real world knowledge to the classroom, helping students embrace emerging technologies and trends.

Kids 4 Coding’s Boston-area summer camp are offered July 3-August 18. Half-day and full-day options (divided by age groups) at both Cambridge and Brookline campuses include:

Build and Code Drones

Game Design & Programming (various platforms)

Minecraft & Electrical Circuitry

Minecraft & Robotics

Minecraft & Programming

Mobile App Design

STEM Adventure Camp

3D Design Architecture

Engineering

Web Design

Half-day camp fees are $329 and full-day fees are $579, with early bird discounts available through January 31. Tuition includes a t-shirt, healthy snacks and a certificate of completion. The ratio of student to instructor is 9:1, registrations are accepted now, and space is limited. For course descriptions, dates available, and to register, visit http://www.kids4coding.com/boston.

About Kids 4 Coding:

Kids 4 Coding uses a consistently evolving technology curriculum to teach programming, game development, robotics and 3D design to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Selected as one of Microsoft’s Top 10 Most Innovative Young Tech Startups in Atlanta (2015) and one of TechRepublic’s Top 10 Inspiring “Tech Doing Good” Stories of the Year (2014), Kids 4 Coding actively collaborates within the technology community to expand digital literacy in young learners. For more information: www.kids4coding.com.

Boston Campus Locations:

Newbury College

Edward J. Tassinari Center

129 Fisher Ave.

Brookline, MA 02445