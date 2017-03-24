Police Briefs 03-21-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

03/08/17 – A victim reported that her 2006 Acura MDX was broken into at Beacon and Charles streets between 5 and 6:30 p.m. The left rear window was broken, and two gym bags containing clothing were removed from the vehicle.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

03/09/17 – A victim reported that his wallet containing bank and credit cards was taken from his 2002 VW Jetta between 4:55 and 5:15 p.m. The victim said his vehicle was parked unlocked inside a Park Plaza garage when his property was taken.