BHCA Community Corner

Community Invited to Nominate Candidates

for Beacon Award

As part of its Diamond Jubilee Year (1922-1997), the Beacon Hill Civic Association instituted an annual community award to honor those people and groups deserving of particular recognition for their significant and sustained contributions to the Beacon Hill community. It was named the Beacon Award.

This year at the BHCA Annual Meeting on May 15, the Beacon Award will be presented for the 20th time. Over the years, the contributions made by the winners have ranged from working with neighborhood youth or the elderly, beautifying local green spaces, improving safety on the Hill, preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents, and envisioning the future of our community.

Again this year, the BHCA is inviting members of the community to nominate individuals or groups they feel are deserving of the 20th annual Beacon Award. The final selection will be made by a ten-person committee representing a variety of organizations in the community. Please go to www.bhcivic.org or call the office 617-275-6696 for a nomination form.

Nominations must be submitted by April 10, 2017.

‘Love Your Block’ Spring Clean Up on April 28 and 29

The city’s annual spring clean up day is now being called ‘Love Your Block’. Sponsored by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, it will take place on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Beacon Hill residents and businesses are encouraged to join members of the BHCA Green Committee, Streets and Sidewalks Committee, and Tree Committee in the neighborhood cleanup. While tools will no longer be delivered by the city to individual clean up sites, there will be some available in front of the Charles Street Supply for use by residents who do not have their own.

Trash Survey to Come

In order to get a better sense on how Beacon Hillers feel about the neighborhood’s cleanliness, the Streets and Sidewalks Committee plans to survey residents.

“It is an attempt at both educating our constituents about the 311 app [for reporting trash violations] as well as to get a better feel for how they feel trash is being handled currently,” said Committee Chair Rajan Nanda. “We have had some anecdotal evidence that our streets seem to be cleaner, but thought we should get some more widespread feedback on this issue.”

The Committee has long advocated for same day trash pickup and encourage residents to place their trash and recycling on the sidewalk after 7 a.m. rather than the evening before in order to reduce the spread of litter and rodent behavior.

Public Forum on Millennium Partners’ proposal April 3

The Beacon Hill Civic Association will host a public forum on April 3 at which the Millennium Partners will present their plans for a mixed use tower at the location currently occupied by the Winthrop Square Garage. The presentation will include the developer’s animated imaging studies which show new shadows that would be cast on the Boston Common and Public Garden by the proposed 750-foot development, including the extent of shadows that would violate the 1990 and 1993 state laws that protect the two historic parks.

The Forum will take place at at 7 p.m. at 74 Joy Street.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit www.bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

No meetings this week

Dates to Save

Monday, April 3: Public Forum on proposed tower at the Winthrop Garage site. 7 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Friday, April 28 & Saturday, April 29: Love Your Neighborhood Spring Cleanup.

Monday, May 15: BHCA Annual Meeting & Reception. 6 p.m., Union Club of Boston, 9 Park Street.

Thursday, May 18: Founders Reception. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at a private home. For information, call 617-227-1922.