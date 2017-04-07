City Breaks Ground on Common Renovations

By Dan Murphy

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has broken ground on its $3.3 million renovation of Parkman Plaza at the Visitor Information Center and Tremont Street edge on the Boston Common.

The project includes improvements to Parkman Plaza (Visitor Information Center Plaza), Tremont Street sidewalk reconstruction, and Lafayette Mall enhancements through the installation of ornamental iron fencing, site furnishings, and lighting. Pressley Associates, Inc. of Boston is the project consultant.

“We anticipate the project being open complete by Aug. 1,” said Ryan Woods, the department’s director of external affairs. “There will be some temporary fencing to allow grass to establish/grow in some lawns throughout April, but the project itself will be open to the public by Aug. 1.”