TEA Officials Announce September 23 as Date for the Moonlight Gala

Flowers and trees blooming, runners filling the pathways, and children with their mitts on the baseball fields are all signs that the spring has finally arrived on the esplanade. It also means that the planning of the Esplanade Association’s (TEA) annual Gala to benefit the Charles River Esplanade is well under way. One of the most anticipated and inspired evenings of the fall social season, the Esplanade Association’s Moondance Gala is to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 under the stars on the banks of the Charles River.

To announce the date and kick off the excitement, Esplanade supporters Jean and Chris Egan hosted a cocktail party for the Moodance Gala Host Committee. Along with Lori and Matthew Sidman, the Egans will serve as co-chairs in this year’s gala, which will celebrate the Esplanade Association’s continued efforts to create a thriving, safe, accessible Park where people come together to share, explore and enjoy nature and community. The evening is the Esplanade Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and critical to the work they do as a 100% privately funded friends group for the Charles River Esplanade.

Inspired by the bright stars in the night sky, this year’s Moondance Gala will sparkle with decor by Marc Hall Designs, all set within the beauty of the park’s majestic trees. With the sublime views of the setting sun over the Charles River, guests will enjoy inspired cocktails followed by an elegant seasonal dinner by Max Ultimate Food, and then will continue the sparkling celebration late into the night with music and dancing. As the only tented black-tie event held on the Esplanade, it is like no other. The evening brings together the Boston community and beyond to celebrate this tremendous treasure and lend support to the Esplanade Association’s continued growth and vibrant future.

“Chris and I are so honored to be co-chairing the Moondance Gala as it promises to be a truly spectacular night, one not to be missed; but it is also a party with a serious purpose,” said Gala Co-chair Jean Egan. “The funds raised support the important work of the Esplanade Association to keep the Charles River Esplanade, a park that our family truly loves, healthy and safe for us and the millions of other visitors each year. Because the Esplanade Association is entirely funded by private donations, the Gala’s success is critical to ensuring that there will be much to celebrate for generations to come.”

“It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that Matthew and I are once again serving as co-chairs of this beautiful evening in celebration of the Charles River Esplanade,” added Lori Sidman. “We have profound gratitude for the Esplanade Association and its tireless efforts to make life better in the park for all of us who use and love it. We also share in the Association’s belief that by investing in our parks we strengthen our community and enhance our quality of life.”

“We are so fortunate to have such an incredible committee who care deeply about the Esplanade,” said Tani Marinovich, the Executive Director of the Esplanade Association. “The impact of their generosity and involvement is extraordinary and helps guide Esplanade Association. It is only through our supporters that we can continue our work from our ongoing horticultural, programmatic, and advocacy work to developing new essential programs that will help us to continue to make life better in the park for the enjoyment of all.”

Last year, the Moondance Gala raised over $900,000 for the restoration, management, and beautification of the park. It is the committee’s goal to surpass that at the 2017 Moondance Gala for the Esplanade Association’s work to care for the park, including implementing sustainable practices to protect the park’s natural environment, leading free fitness programming throughout the summer and offering programming that brings children from underinvested neighborhoods to the Esplanade to enjoy active play.

For Gala details or sponsorship information, contact 617.227.0365, ext 402, or visit esplanadeassociation.org.

The Esplanade Association is an independent nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain the natural green space, and build community by providing educational, cultural, and recreational programs for everyone. Working in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Esplanade Association is dedicated to enhancing the experiences of the millions of visitors who enjoy Boston’s iconic riverside green space.