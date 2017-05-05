Get Healthy On the Esplanade this Summer

Healthy, Fit & Fun is returning to the Esplanade this summer! Starting in July, the Esplanade Association will again join forces with some of Boston’s top fitness and recreation organizations to host a variety of free outdoor fitness classes on the banks of the Charles River. The Healthy, Fit & Fun program, which runs all summer, includes professionally-led classes in a variety of intensities and styles. People of all ages and abilities are invited to join the fun, enjoy river views and get fit for free in the Park.

Regular classes will begin July 11th and will be held every week, Tuesday through Thursday, until September 6th. Whether you want to strengthen and focus your mind and body with yoga at sunset, sweat it out with a high intensity CrossFit class or dance yourself into shape to the rhythms of Zumba, there is something for everyone on the Esplanade this summer. This year’s weekly schedule includes:

Tuesday at 6:00 pm: Zumba sponsored by Healthworks (meet at the DCR Hatch Shell)

Wednesday at 6:00 pm: Sunset Yoga led by Sarah Divello (meet at Fiedler Field)

Wednesday at 6:00pm: Run Club led by Marathon Sports (meet at 671 Boylston Street)

Thursday at 6:00 pm: CrossFit led by Reebok CrossFit Back Bay (meet at Fielder Field)

Healthy, Fit and Fun’s additional sponsors include b.good, Blue Cross Blue Shield MA, Polar Beverages, and Stop & Shop, several of whom will offer free samples at select classes. Getting fit in Boston has never been easier! From seasoned athletes to those looking to try something new, everyone who joins these classes will discover the joy of exercising outdoors on the Esplanade.

Healthy, Fit & Fun classes are free and open to the public. Visit http://esplanadeassociation.org/projects-programs/healthy-fit-fun/ to pre-register for classes, get a complete program schedule, view class descriptions, and find directions. Advanced registration is strongly encouraged.

The Esplanade Association is an independent nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain the natural green space, and build community by providing educational, cultural, and recreational programs for everyone. Working in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Esplanade Association is dedicated to enhancing the experiences of the millions of visitors who enjoy Boston’s iconic riverside green space. (esplanadeassociation.org)