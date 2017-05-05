Spring into May with the BHWF’s Annual Fashion Show

By Amy Tsurumi

Mark your calendars for a jubilant and colorful evening well suited for the first Friday of May! The Beacon Hill Womens Forum (BHWF) cordially invites you to the Fourth Annual Charles Street Couture Fashion Show on May 5th from 6 to 8 pm. Held at the University of Massachusetts Club, One Beacon Street, the 32nd Floor venue boasts gorgeous rooms with spectacular views of the Charles River and the City of Boston. This is the last event of the 2016-2017 BHWF season.

As in the past, the majority of models featured on the runway will be stunning BHWF beauties showcasing the latest styles of local designers and boutiques. Fresh looks by Sara Campbell (the forum’s November speaker) and from Charles Street stores (including Holiday, J.McLaughlin, Soodee, Ouimillie, Core de Vie, Crane & Lion, Crush, Whitney + Winston, Margaret O’leary, Helen’s Leather, and Km Hudson) will be on view. Townhouse Beauty Bar and Benefit Cosmetics Boutique & Brow Bar will prep the models. Attendees can make purchases from Artefacto, Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill/Back Bay, Exclusive Jewels, Linens on the Hill, and other neighborhood stores who will set up booths on site. There will be plenty of photo ops, especially at the step-and-repeat stand, as everyone becomes a VIP for the evening with a professional photographer snapping away. Last year’s show was covered in The Boston Globe’s “Style Watch” section.

BHWF is a non-profit social club whose main objective is community building among women across Boston by providing opportunities to “Connect, Inspire, and Enjoy.” The organization holds monthly speaker meetings at the charming Hampshire House, and organizes local field trips and informal dinners at various hip restaurants around town. Various sub-groups, including the wildly popular “Chestnuts” (over-50) group formed just this season, a mom’s group, and a young professional’s group, enable members to spend time with one another outside of the main events. Founded in 2013 by Lisa Macalaster, the organization is currently led by Sandra Gilpatrick, both of Beacon Hill. Fashion Show tickets are complimentary for BHWF members and an RSVP is not required. Guests who wish to attend are encouraged to visit https://beaconhillwomensforum.org/speakers/ to pre-purchase $60 tickets. There is limited seating, please check online for ticket availability. Complimentary passed appetizers and a cash bar are available. The new 2017-2018 season will start in September.