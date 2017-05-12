Fundraising Reception to Kick off Charles Street Cleaning Campaign

By Dan Murphy

To mark the launch of its “Charles Street: Our Main Street Cleaning Campaign,” the Joint Charles Street Committee is holding a fundraising and cocktail reception at Grogan & Company, located at 20 Charles St., on Wednesday, May 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature food courtesy of Toscano restaurant and a live auction at 6:30 p.m., with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting the campaign. While items up for bid remain largely under wraps, Lucy Grogan, co-owner of Grogan & Co. and a committee member, said the auction would offer “exclusive Beacon Hill experiences that money typically can’t buy.” She did let one “teaser” item slip, however – a private happy hour on the Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro terrace with complimentary appetizers and cocktails.

“This event is for everyone, even people who don’t live in the neighborhood and just like spending time on Charles Street should come,” Grogan said. “We believe it’s in everyone’s best interest to have the street as clean and beautiful as possible to continue to make it the destination it is today.”

The capital campaign will underwrite the $1,600 monthly cost of hiring workers from ACP Facility Services of Medford to remove trash and debris from the street every Tuesday and Friday. Miguel Rosales, a founding committee member, personally donated the funds to cover the first month of the program, which launched May 2, while Related Beal and Hampshire House have also made contributions to the cleaning service.

John Corey, who co-chairs the committee with Ali Ringenburg, said the street-cleaning program is only one component of a “five-prong approach” to improve the cleanliness and appearance of Charles Street, which also includes conducting outreach to local businesses and residents about trash days and times; “refocusing” the city to ensure the street gets thoroughly cleaned each week; participating in volunteer cleanup days, like the recent “Love Your Block”; and supporting the ongoing commitment by the Beacon Hill Civic Association to clean, water, plant and maintain the 57 tree guards along the street. (The Joint Charles Street Committee is a partnership between the Civic Association and the Beacon Hill Business Association.)

Ringenburg said Wednesday’s reception not only benefits the capital campaign, but also is a “celebration” of Charles Street.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone and anyone to come together to donate, get to know their neighbors and find out what we’re doing for the street,” Ringenburg said. “People can get involved on every level. The goal is for street to be clean, beautiful and enjoyed by everyone.”

Tax-deductible donations to the campaign can also be sent to the Beacon Hill Civic Association Charles Street Cleaning Fund, 74 Joy St., Boston, MA 02114.