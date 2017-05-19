BHCA Community Corner

Funds raised to support Charles Street Clean Team

Residents and businesses alike joined together to support the cleaning of Charles Street at a convivial fundraiser and cocktail reception held May 10 at Grogan & Company. The event was sponsored by the Joint Charles Street Committee (JCSC) of the Beacon Hill Civic Association and Beacon Hill Business Association, which has signed up a private contractor to sweep the street twice weekly from May to December.

About $15,000 was raised at a live auction at the event, sponsored by Toscano Restaurant, the Hampshire House and Related Beal Companies. These funds are in addition to donations made last month by Miguel Rosales, the Hampshire House and Related Beal Companies.

BHCA’s John Corey, who co-chairs the JCSC with BHBA’s Ali Ringenburg, was thrilled with the fundraiser’s success. He estimated that funds were now available to pay for the cleaning for the remainder of this year and well into next year. Neighbors may already have seen the two individuals, dubbed the Charles Street Clean Team, hard at work for four hours each Tuesday and Friday afternoon.

Tax free donations to support the initiative may be made directly to the Beacon Hill Civic Association and earmarked for the Charles Street Cleaning.

It’s time for all BHCA members to renew

The Beacon Hill Civic Association wishes to remind its members that Spring on Beacon Hill means it’s time for everyone to renew their membership dues.

During this busy time of year, it is easy to forget when one’s dues expire. But, the BHCA has made it easy. Everyone’s dues expire in June.

Membership dues support the operation of the association that was first established in 1922 by neighbors whose goal was to protect Beacon Hill’s historic and residential character. Today, it continues as a primarily volunteer organization that helps preserve and enhance the quality of life in the neighborhood.

Individual dues are $50 ($30 for members up to age 35 and over 65). Supporting membership dues are $100. Dues for the Founders Circle, which comprises BHCA’s highest level of membership giving, are $500 annually. Founder Circle members are invited to a cocktail reception in appreciation of their generosity.

Membership also offer individuals and their families discounts to local shops and the many special BHCA events, including Evening on the Esplanade, special lectures, roundtables and other programs.

For more information membership in the Beacon Hill Civic Association, call 617-227-1922, email info@bhcivic.org or go to www.bhcivic.org.

New Trees on the Hill

Caption: This young tree on West Cedar Street is one of 44 being planted by the Boston Parks Department during its annual spring tree planting program, according to the BHCA Tree Committee. “We are all committed to sustaining and increasing the urban tree canopy in the neighborhood,” said Miguel Rosales, committee chair. “Having the Parks Department as a partner and supporter has been key to achieving this goal.”

(photo by John Besser)

Volunteers wanted to help BHCA’s staff

The BHCA is looking for volunteers who are willing to lend their time and talents to the organization. Whether it be stuffing envelopes, answering phones, or assisting with events, help would be greatly appreciated. Anyone with the time and the interest are encouraged to contact Katie Reinhardt at katie.reinhardt@bhcivic.org.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

