Kids Discover Reading at Myrtle St Playground’s ‘Free Little Library’

By Dan Murphy

Youngsters can discover the joys of reading at Myrtle Street Playground, thanks to its “free little library.”

The library was made possible by a donation from Pinckney Street residents Jon and Patty Kendall, who serve as committee members on the Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground, and are the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Abby.

Last year, Jon and Patty broached the idea for a library with their fellow committee members, who enthusiastically embraced it. Patty, in particular, wanted children to have access to new books so they could read as much as she does. The Kendalls then collaborated with the Friends group to figure out how to best utilize available space at the playground and eventually conceived of the library as it is today.

“The library has been such a success,” wrote Renee Walsh, president of the Friends group. “The children thoroughly enjoy having the opportunity to read while on the playground and/or bring one of their older books in exchange for another.”

Meanwhile, the Friends is holding “An Evening Under the Stars” – its first official fundraising event – in the garden at King’s Chapel on Friday, June 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit planned enhancements to the playground, including the installation of “interactive play-boards” and a basketball hoop, among other improvements.

The fundraiser will feature an oyster bar, a pizza truck, a sushi truck, a band, two open bars and live and silent auctions. Tickets are available online at http://myrtlestreetplayground.org/.