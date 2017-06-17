Beacon Hill Civic Corner

Hearing today on state bill combatting nip litter

Members of the BHCA Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee (CSQOL), established last year to address specific concerns of residents near Cambridge Street and businesses in the area, are exploring solutions to issues of cleanliness, public drunkenness and drug use on the street.

A hearing will be held at the State House this afternoon (June 13) on a bill that might provide one solution to the litter that too often accumulates on the street.

House Bill 3528, An Act promoting the proper disposal of miniatures, will be heard before the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy at 1:00 p.m. in the State House, Room A-2.

This proposed legislation, which is being sponsored by Representative Randy Hunt of Sandwich, seeks to encourage the recycling of miniatures – colloquially known as “nips”- and bottles under 100 ml in volume that contain alcohol. By adding a $.05 deposit, the bill would give consumers an incentive to return the bottles rather than throwing them on the street.

CSQOL committee members have been meeting individually with owners and employees of the Cambridge Street liquor stores to encourage responsible selling and disposal of nips.

Summer Evening at the Otis House

The Beacon Hill Civic Association invites residents to spend a summer evening on the front terrace of Otis House, where Harry and Sally Otis were known to be some of the best hosts in early 19th century Boston. Guest may also visit the interior of this meticulously restored 1796 mansion designed by Charles Bulfinch for one of Boston’s most prominent families. Light food and drinks will be offered to guests while they listen to stories of the social life in Federal-era Boston.

This event is being presented in partnership by the BHCA and Historic New England. Tickets are $20 for BHCA and Historic New England members. Registration is required in advance for the event at www.bhcivic.org.

Upcoming Meetings & Events:

Friday, June 16:

Membership & Special Events Committee. 8:00 a.m.,

74 Joy Street

Thursday, June 22:

A Summer Evening. Harrison Gray Otis House.

6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19:

Evening on the Esplanade. Opening Night of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra Summer Concert Series.

Sunday, September 24:

Fall Hillfest, annual neighborhood block party.

Saturday, February 3:

Beacon Hill Gala.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.