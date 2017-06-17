Frog Pond Spray Scheduled to Open on June 29

Boston Parks Commissioner Chris Cook and The Skating Club of Boston president Joe Blount are pleased to welcome children and guests to kick off the 2017 summer season as the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens on Thursday, June 29. The day will include a fun and exciting celebration at 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool.

“The Frog Pond spray pool is the city’s downtown spot for Boston’s youngsters to cool off in hot weather,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “A visit to the Frog Pond can be part of a great family day on Boston Common along with the Tadpole Playground, carousel, food concessions, historic monuments, and the Swan Boats and ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ figures in the Boston Public Garden.”

In addition to activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., information regarding upcoming summer programs offered by the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission will be available to families and residents and tasty treats will be provided by in-kind sponsors HP Hood LLC, Lantana Hummus, and Polar Beverages.

The celebration will feature a special visit from official mascot Frog Pond Freddie, entertainment, face painting, activities with Cambridge Science on the Streets, giveaways from Magic 106.7, and an appearance by the costumed character Surly from the movie “The Nut Job 2.” In addition, children of all ages are eligible to enter a summer raffle.

Families will also be able to enjoy a ride on the Boston Common Carousel. The Carousel is handicapped accessible and has height requirements: anyone 42” or taller can ride alone; anyone under 42” requires the presence of an adult. Admission for the ride is $3 with 10 ride cards available for $25. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A year-round recreational facility, the Frog Pond offers ice skating in the winter, a spray pool and supervised wading for youngsters in the summer, and the Carousel from spring through fall. Information on additional activities offered at the Frog Pond can be found by visiting www.bostonfrogpond.com.

The Frog Pond spray pool is open for wading daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. The facility is managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund. For further information, please call the Frog Pond at (617) 635-2120.