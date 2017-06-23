‘Evening Under the Stars’ Raises $50K for Myrtle Street Playground Enhancements

Seventy guests attended the Myrtle Street Playground “Evening Under the Stars” event at the King’s Chapel Parish House Garden on June 9, raising more than $50,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, and live and silent auctions.

Proceeds will help support planned enhancements to the playground, including the installation of “interactive play-boards” and a basketball hoop, as well as the replacement of a shed on the grounds.

“We extremely appreciate the generosity of our local friends, neighbors and businesses,” said Renee Walsh, president of the Friends group and event co-chair. “The Friends Committee was ecstatic with the result. Now the hard work begins to collaborate with the Parks and Recreation Department on an official start date for the Improvements to begin. We are shooting for a late-fall start.”

Playground-enhancement sponsors include Universe, Sarah and Walter Donovan, Tom Kershaw, Lisa and Patrick Taffe, Galaxy, Barbara and Amos Hostetter, Erik and Uzo Erlingsson, Constellation, Beth Johnson, Liz and Tim Morningstar, Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro, Amelia Larsen, Nancy and Bruce Kendall, Brett Wilzbach, Sun & Moon, Beacon Services, Beacon Hill Wine and Spirits, Fiona and James Benenson, Jaclyn Brawler, Gail Bray in Memory of Eileen Fitzpatrick, Cambridge Trust Co., Rebecca and Rob Coffin, Diana Coldren, Marybeth Nelson, JC Considine, Dellbrook/JKS, Jackie and George McCabe, Alex and Alexis Rogers, Kimberly and JC Stamler, Nancy and Ed Careiro, Jason Goldie, Sally Brewster, Cesarin Templeton, Wheeler Sophia Watson, and Kristen and Rylan Hamilton. Sensible Sitters, Boston Beer and M.S. Walker also made in-kind sponsorships.

Meanwhile, playground programming began on Thursday, June 15, with more than 100 children turning out to play an instrument from the North End Music & Performing Arts Center

(NEMPAC). Programming will continue through mid-September every Thursday at 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground and how to support its playground-enhancement project, visit http://myrtlestreetplayground.org/.