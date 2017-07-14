Friends of the West End Branch Hold Annual Meeting

The Friends of the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library (FWEBBPL) held their annual meeting at the West End Branch on June 8.

Chairperson Barbara Haley welcomed the members and guests and introduced Branch Librarian Helen Bender, West End Civic Association President Susann Benoit, City-Wide Friends of the Boston Public Library President David Vieira and President Emeritus, Anne Barron.

Guest speaker Barbara Moscowitz, MSW, LICSW a geriatric social worker at Massachusetts General Hospital spoke on memory loss as a normal part of aging. Her expertise in issues related to acute care, chronic care, and independent living made for a very informative talk especially for those who care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The annual meeting with its customary election of leaders, marked 39 years of The Friends of the West End Branch, a coalition that sponsors a vast assortment of programs and provides items and day to day necessities that the library cannot fund. Officers elected for the coming year are: Barbara Haley, President; LiKam Lie, Secretary; Stuart DeForest, Treasurer; Anne Barron, Board Member, re-appointed; Ora Damon, Board Member, re-appointed.

Membership is open to all. The Friends look forward to welcoming you aboard and cordially invite you to visit the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St.