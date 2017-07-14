Police Briefs 07-11-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Assault and Battery

06/30/17 – At around 9:58 p.m., a male suspect was asked to leave a Beacon Street establishment as he was bothering a group of female patrons. One of the female victims asked him to stop, at which time the suspect became angry and swung his arm, striking her in the chest area. The victim refused medical attention at this time.

Larceny

07/05/17 – A male suspect came into a Beacon Street office building during off hours and was asked to leave the building at about 1:22 a.m. The suspect left through the loading dock area and was observed taking aac package containing cosmetics. He will duly be summonsed to court on charges of larceny.