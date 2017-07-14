Summer Dock Party Returns on July 20

On Thursday, July 20, the Esplanade Friends Council will host the seventh annual “Esplanade Summer Dock Party” on the Community Boating Docks on the Charles River Esplanade from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Set against the incomparable backdrop of the Charles River at sunset, this annual summer soirée has become a social highlight for young Bostonians. Hosted by radio personality Kennedy Elsey of Karson & Kennedy on Mix 104, this fun evening will raise valuable funds for the Esplanade Association, the 100-percent privately funded park friends group for the Charles River Esplanade

Over 200 guests will enjoy a sunset dinner and drinks followed by dessert and dancing on the docks with the DJs of Boston spinning music all night long. The BBQ dinner will be provided by Boston Cafe & Catering with a summer beer courtesy of Sam Adams and a special summer wine selection from Chloe.

The funds raised at this year’s “Esplanade Summer Dock Party” will support the organization’s critical park care and their far reaching community programming, including free outdoor fitness programming throughout the summer and “Children in the Park,” which brings over a thousand children with limited access to green space to the Esplanade each summer.

Tickets are $100 each and available at esplanadeassociation.org.