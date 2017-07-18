Esplanade Association’s Healthy Fit and Fun off to a Great Start

The Esplanade was hot and steamy on Tuesday evening with over 300 people dancing and jumping to the rhythms of Zumba at the kick off of the Esplanade Association’s summer long free fitness series Healthy, Fit and Fun!

For the 7th year the Esplanade Association has joined forces with some of Boston’s top fitness organizations to host a variety of classes in a range of intensities and styles on the banks of the Charles River. People of all ages and abilities are invited to join the fun and get fit for free, right in the Park. Classes will be held every week, Tuesday through Thursday, until September 6. The weekly schedule includes:

– Tuesdays at 6:00 pm: Zumba at the Hatch Shell led by Healthworks

– Wednesdays at 6:00 pm: Sunset Yoga at Fiedler Field led by Sarah Divello

– Wednesdays at 6:00pm: Run Club led by Marathon Sports

– Thursday at 6:00 pm: Bootcamp at Fiedler Field led by BodyBurn by Ray

Healthy, Fit and Fun classes are free and open to the public. The program has been made possible through the support of the following sponsors: b.good, Body Burn by Ray, Healthworks, BlueCross Blue Shield, Polar Beverages, Peapod by Stop & Shop and Reebok.

Visit http://esplanadeassociation.org/projects-programs/healthy-fit-fun/ to pre-register for classes, get a complete program schedule, view class descriptions, and find directions. Advanced registration is strongly encouraged.

The Esplanade Association is a privately funded nonprofit organization, that works in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain the natural green space, and build community by providing educational, cultural, and recreational programs for everyone. (esplanadeassociation.org)