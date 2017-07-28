Obituaries 07-25-2017

Jerome “Jerry” Ward Anderson

Of Beacon Hill

Jerome Ward Anderson, Jerry to his neighbors in Beacon Hill, Boston and Block Island, R.I., passed away peacefully in Boston at age 73, from Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Relatives remarked it was characteristic for Jerry to make his grand exit on July 4th, one of his favorite holidays, when he would invariably be found piloting a vintage truck packed with youngsters past the cheering assemblage at the Block Island parade. A proud native of Tucson, Ariz., Jerry distinguished himself early with his charm and acumen. Jerry graduated Stanford University in 1966 and Stanford Law School in 1969. He was awarded the Weter Prize for best honors history thesis and a law fellowship in Paris.

Jerry bypassed the prospect of tenure in academia to pursue careers in law at Sullivan & Cromwell and in finance at the Ford Foundation, Citibank International Investment Management and Boston Investment Advisers, which he founded. An amateur historian, literary critic and essayist, Jerry was renowned for his sophisticated but sturdy culinary style, acquired during postings in Paris, New York City, London and his native Tucson. A visionary, volunteer, and entrepreneur, Jerry was instrumental in founding institutions as varied as Carnegie Hill Neighbors in New York City, which initiated the springtime planting of tulips in the Park Avenue malls between 86th and 98th street, Investor Responsibility Research Center, which took an early and decisive role in pushing for divestment of apartheid South Africa, and the Proust Society at the Boston Athenaeum. He served as a charter member and treasurer of the Block Island Conservancy.

A resident of Beacon Hill for 20 years, Jerry was a member of The India Warf Rats and the Union Boat Club, where he taught his daughters to play squash.

At the twilight of his life, Jerry was deeply honored by his Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers’ endowment of the Jerry Anderson Prize for History at Stanford. Jerry is survived by his devoted and accomplished wife and daughters of Boston, Priscilla, Grace and Lily, respectively, from a previous marriage a son, Jason (Arlana), and three grandchildren, Caitlin, Derek, and Kristen, of Vancouver, B.C., brother William (Kay) and family of Tucson, AZ and step-sisters Suzy Kerrick and family of Olney, MD, and Stephanie Treat and family of Tucson, AZ.

Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at 3 p.m., Church of The Advent, 30 Brimmer Street, Boston, MA, 02108. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Stanford University, PO Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309, Memo: Jerry Anderson Prize Fund.