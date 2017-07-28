Police Briefs 07-25-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Breaking and Entering – Motor Vehicle

07/15/17 – A victim reported she parked her 2016 Jeep Renegade on Charles Street at around 11: 45 p.m. on July 14, but when she returned to her vehicle the next day at 10 a.m., the rear left window was broken and a purse containing personal identification and papers and luggage containing clothing and Nintendo game switches were missing.

Auto Theft

07/16/17 – A victim reported he parked his 2004 Nissan Sentra at Church and Piedmont streets at around 1:40 a.m., but when he returned about five minutes later, the vehicle had been stolen. The Stolen Car Unit was notified.