Police Briefs 08-08-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Aggravated Assault and Battery

07/26/17 – At approximately 9:30 p.m., a male suspect was arrested on the Boston Common around Beacon Street for aggravated assault and battery. The suspect was swinging a knife at the male victim after an argument and slashed him in the jaw and hand. The suspect was transported to Area A-1 headquarters for booking, and the victim was transported by paramedics to Tufts Medical Center.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

07/28/17 – A victim reported that she parked her 2013 Subaru Impreza on Arlington Street at around 7 p.m. on July 27, but when she returned to her vehicle at about 10 a.m. the next day, the rear driver’s side window was smashed and a duffel bag containing assorted clothing inside was missing.