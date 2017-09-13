Artist Julia Powell to Kick-Start BHWF’s Fifth Season

By Amy Tsurumi

The opening event of the fifth season of the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF), “Artist on the Rise with Julia S. Powell,” will take place on Tuesday, September 12, at the Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street. The evening will commence with a cash-bar cocktail hour at 6 p.m, followed by the featured speaker’s presentation and interactive discussion starting promptly at 6:45 p.m.

A seasoned lawyer and Cambridge native, Ms. Powell is also a renowned local painter, represented by Abigail Ogilvy, whose work has been displayed in exhibitions throughout New England, including the 2016 MFA Summer Auction where she broke auction records. She is also recognized nationally for her artwork featured in the television series The Mindy Project. Wood and water are key elements in Powell’s work, who has spent a lot of time in the New England wilderness; she paints with a distinctive style encompassing realism, abstraction, and impressionism. In her work, Powell aims to convey the feelings she experiences when surrounded by the charming New England landscape, rather than realistic representations of her subjects. At this Forum, Powell will discuss her art and the life adventures which led to her transition from attorney to blossoming artist.

BHWF is a nonprofit social club whose goal is building community by bringing together all women living in Beacon Hill and its surrounding neighborhoods. Monthly speaker forums meet on the second Tuesday of each month, September through May, 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic Hampshire House. The “Afterglow” late-night gathering over cocktails and nibbles follows each monthly meeting for those keen on continuing their conversations. Member activities outside of the monthly forums are additional occasions for members to interact and form connections. These include “Backyard Adventures” outings around the city, “Feast with Friends” monthly dinner series, “The Acorns” mother’s group outings with and without children, “The Chestnuts” group activities for 50 and plus ladies, and “The Willows” group, a new addition this season geared towards fun-loving ladies interested in discovering trendy spots. All are welcome to join this diverse group of women and become acquainted with other inspiring members.

Membership for the 2017-18 season is now available for purchase online at www.beaconhillwomensforum.org, or at the door during each monthly forum. The cost of the Season Pass is $200 for those 35 years and over, or $100 for under-35s and provides access to the entire season’s forums including the May Fashion Show and all member activities. A Monthly Pass which includes admission to one forum and all activities during a 30-day period, is also available for $60. Visit the website for this season’s calendar of events and further information about member activities.