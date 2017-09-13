Obituaries 09-12-2017

Francis Lowell Coolidge

Law partner with Ropes & Gray LLP

Francis Lowell Coolidge died peacefully on Aug. 31.

Mr. Coolidge was born on Aug. 4, 1945, in Waltham, Mass., to Francis Lowell and Helen Read Curtis Coolidge. He spent most of his life in Boston until retiring to Charlottesville, Va., in 2013.

A graduate of Harvard College (’68) and Boston University Law School (’71), Mr. Coolidge practiced law as a partner with Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston. He involved himself with various charities and organizations, most notably Monticello and the American Cancer Society, for which he also served as chairman.

Mr. Coolidge is survived by his wife, Marylouise Redmond Coolidge; daughters, Georgina Lowell Coolidge and Lucy Read Coolidge; and sisters, Mary Coolidge, Georgina Bogetto and Ellen Burbank.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Memorial Church of Harvard University. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, P.O. Box 217, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or the American Cancer Society Massachusetts, c/o Chris Thomas, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.