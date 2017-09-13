Police Briefs 09-12-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

Vandalism

09/03/17 – A victim parked her 2015 Chevrolet Cruze on Charles Street on Sept. 2 at around 11 p.m., but when she returned the next day at about 12:30 p.m., the right, rear window was broken.

Larceny from Moto Vehicle

09/03/17 – A victim reported parking her 2014 Nissan Murano at Revere and West Cedar Cedar streets between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 9:30 a.m. the next day, during which time unknown person(s) entered the vehicle and stole a laptop and case, along with U.S. currency.