BHCA Community Corner

James Cassidy, a seasonal laborer with the Boston Public Works Department, received a round of applause from the Beacon Hill Civic Association Streets and Sidewalks Committee last week.

“We can’t thank Cassidy and others in his crew enough,” said Rajan Nanda, Committee Chair. “Their work makes such a difference to our neighborhood.”

Cassidy, often referred to as a hokey, works different areas of Beacon Hill, as well as in the North End and South End, with a crew of others with same title, said Public Works Deputy Commissioner Michael Brohel. “The term ‘hokey’ has been a local name used for decades to describe the type of work done by Public Works laborers.”

Brohel said that after Mayor Marty Walsh authorized the hiring of additional seasonal laborers this year, the laborers were assigned ‘hokey routes’ in each neighborhood. “The program has been well received citywide and a huge help downtown where multiple trash and recycling day collections are a challenge to deal with,” he said, adding them the challenges they encounter are caused by trash pickers, rodents and poor handling of trash.

He also had praise for Nanda and others like him. “As always folks like Nanda have helped us know where to send the hokeys because of personal reach outs and their use of 311,” he said.

Meetings

Monday, September 18: Architecture Committee Meeting. 5 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Tuesday, September 19: Green Committee Meeting. 6 p.m. (Call BHCA office for location).

Friday, September 22: Membership & Events Committee Meeting. 8 a.m., 74 Joy Street.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

Upcoming Special Events

Sunday, September 24: Fall HillFest. 12-4 p.m.

Plans are well underway for our annual neighborhood block party that takes place on Mt Vernon Street between Charles and Brimmer streets. Fall HillFest will feature more than a dozen neighborhood nonprofits, the annual dog show, book and tag sales, live music and much more.

The Boston Public Market will join in the festivities with many vendors selling fruits, vegetables, and other delicious locally-grown foods for everyone to enjoy. Once again, the Biergarten will return to the Church of the Advent

with brats and beer.

Mark your calendars now and join your friends, family, and neighbors at this enjoyable afternoon!

Tuesday, October 24: Boston City Council District 8, Candidates Forum. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Thursday, November 15: Garlands and Greens. Annual holiday decorating fundraiser. 6 p.m., The Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street.

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.