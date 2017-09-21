Esplanade Supporters Enjoy A Special ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Celebration

Tiffany’s & Co. hosted a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” celebration for the Esplanade Association’s Moondance Gala committee at their Newbury Street location on Wednesday morning, September 13th. The committee came together to preview the spectacular platinum daisy key pendant Tiffany’s & Co. generously donated to the upcoming annual benefit gala which is to take place on Saturday evening, September 23rd along the banks of the Charles River.

Jean and Chris Egan along with Lori and Matthew Sidman are serving as co-chairs of this year’s Moondance Gala, which will celebrate the Esplanade Association’s continued efforts to create a thriving, safe, accessible Park where people come together to share, explore and enjoy nature and community. The beautiful evening is the Esplanade Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and critical to the work they do as a 100% privately funded friends group for the Charles River Esplanade.

Last year, the Moondance Gala raised over $900,000 for the restoration, management, and beautification of the park. It is the committee’s goal to surpass that at the 2017 Moondance Gala for the Esplanade Association’s continued efforts to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade as well as for their community programming.

Just a week away, the Gala is sold out, but tickets are still available for the late night party, Moondance After Dark starting at 9 pm. Co-chaired by Carolina Save Natale and Stephen Pleines, Moondance After Dark invites Boston’s young professionals and emerging influencers to join in on the Gala celebration post dinner and enjoy light cocktails, light bites, dessert while dancing to music spun by DJ Chris Roxx under the night stars.

To purchase Moondance After Dark tickets, or for more information, visit esplanadeassociation.org/ea-events/moondance-after-dark/.