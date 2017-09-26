Parks Department Announces Beacon Hill Tree Removal Hearing on Oct 5

In accordance with Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 87, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 5, at 10 a.m. on a request to remove two public shade trees on Joy Street on Beacon Hill.

The hearing will be held by the City of Boston’s Tree Warden (or designee) in the 3rd floor Conference Room of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, Roxbury.

The request is for the removal of two linden trees measuring 7 and 9 inches dbh (diameter at breast height) due to a major building renovation at 3-5 Joy Street, Beacon Hill.

Public testimony will be taken at the hearing, or may be provided prior to the hearing in writing to the Tree Warden, Boston Parks and Recreation Department, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02118 or by emailing parks@boston.gov with “Beacon Hill Tree Hearing” in the subject line.

A final decision regarding the request will be made within two weeks of the hearing. For further information, please contact the Tree Warden at (617) 635-7275.