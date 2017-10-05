Artists Crossing Presents the Boston unCommon Music Festival

Artists Crossing will present the Boston unCommon Music Festival, taking place at the Parkman Bandstand on Saturday October 7, and featuring seven Boston-based bands.

Artists Crossing is proud to bring the Boston unCommon Music Festival to the Boston Common for the first time. This debut event will showcase local bands I Was Awake, Colbis The Creature, The Rationales, Audible Crayons, Spo, Matt York & the Missed Flights, and Dan Masterson.

The Festival will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common (in between the Park St. and Boylston St. T stops). It is free, open to the public and handicapped accessible.

The Boston unCommon Music Festival is organized by Artists Crossing, an arts organization working to support and promote Boston’s fine artists & musicians. In addition to the October 7 festival, Artists Crossing is the team behind The Boston Arts Festival (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization) and several other annual arts events in Boston that are free and open to the public.

All of the featured musicians live in the Boston area and will play their original music. For further information, contact Jen Matson at (617) 398-7551.

http://ArtistsCrossingBoston.com/Boston-unCommon-Music-Festival/