Hill House’s Fundraising Night at the Museum of Science

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Hill House hosted a fundraising night under the stars at the Museum of Science, with over 150 in attendance and raising over $110,000 for their programs and athletics.

Neighbors and friends, new and old, donned lederhosen and dirndls while enjoying craft beer, lawn games and more, all in support of their “backyard in the city.” Music from the Cocek! Brass Band entertained the crowd while Lord Hobo brewing company served complimentary beer in a fun, beer-garden setting. Hill House Executive Director Lauren Hoops-Schmieg, along with event co-chairs Whitney Dayton Brunet and Lisa Grabe Taffe, took a moment to talk about the importance of Hill House, and how the money raised at fundraisers like Oktoberfest help to cover the programs and athletics the community knows and loves.