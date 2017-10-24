BHCA Community Corner

Happy Haunting!

Please bring your trick or treaters to join in the fun of the annual Halloween on the Hill event from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

The following streets will be closed:

Pinckney Street from Joy Street to Charles Street

Mt Vernon Street from Joy to Charles streets

Chestnut Street from Walnut Street to Charles Street

West Cedar Street from Revere Street to Chestnut Street

Anderson Street from Myrtle Street to Pinckney Street

Branch Street from Spruce Street to Charles Street

Stop by the BHCA tent on Mt Vernon at West Cedar streets for Halloween fun and surprises.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

This week’s meetings and events

Tonight: Tuesday, October 24: Candidates Forum. 6 – 8 p.m., 74 Joy Street. The Beacon Hill Civic Association, the Neighborhood Association of Back Bay and the West End Civic Association are co-sponsoring a Candidates Forum for the two candidates running for the 8th District City Councilor seat: Josh Zakim and Kristen Mobilia. The candidates are expected to answer some of the important questions facing our neighborhoods.

Thursday, October 26: Special Zoning and Licensing Committee Meeting. 6:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street. For members of the committee and board of directors to discuss city policies, guidelines and trends that may influence decision-making in the future.

Upcoming Special Events

Tuesday, October 31: Halloween on the Hill. 4:30 to 8 p.m. Call the BHCA at 617-22-1922 for more information about road closure.

Thursday, November 15: Garlands and Greens. Annual holiday decorating fundraiser. 6 p.m., The Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street.

Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3: Holiday Decorating Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, January 6-7: Holiday Undecorating Weekend Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala, Four Seasons Hotel Boston