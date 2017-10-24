Storrow Drive Nighttime Traffic Restrictions Due to Bridge Installation

MassDOT’s contractor, White-Skanska-Consigli (WSC), will install steel arches for the new Frances “Fanny” Appleton Bridge overnight on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, marking a major milestone. This work will require overnight lane and road closures in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge on Storrow Drive east and westbound and the Mugar Way off-ramp to Charles Circle from Storrow Drive eastbound, as follows:

Night of Friday, October 27 (to Early Morning of Saturday, October 28)

Storrow Drive westbound:

10:00 PM – 12:00 AM: Single lane closure (two travel lanes maintained)

12:00 AM – 7:00 AM: Full closure

Storrow Drive eastbound:

1:00 AM – 5:00 AM: Single lane closure (two travel lanes maintained)

Night of Saturday, October 28 (to Early Morning of Sunday, October 29)

Storrow Drive eastbound *:

10:00 PM – 12:00 AM: Single lane closure (two travel lanes maintained)

12:00 AM – 1:00 AM: Double lane closure (one travel lane maintained)

1:00 AM – 7:00 AM: Full closure

7:00 AM – 7:30 AM: Double lane closure (one travel lane maintained)

Storrow Drive westbound:

1:00 AM – 5:00 AM: Double lane closure (one travel lane maintained)

Mugar Way off-ramp from Storrow Drive eastbound to Charles Circle *:

12:00 AM – 1:00 AM: Closed

7:00 AM – 7:30 AM: Closed

* For a period of 5-10 minutes between 4:00 AM – 5:00 AM, all Storrow Drive Eastbound and Mugar Way off-ramp traffic will be stopped for crews to lift the steel arch off the trailer and swing it into place.

The full closures are necessary for the crane to be positioned on the Storrow Drive roadway and for lifting and placing the steel arch structures. During the full roadway and ramp closures, traffic will be directed to the following approved detour routes:

Storrow Drive Westbound Closure (see detour map)

To continue on Storrow Drive Westbound: From Storrow Drive Westbound, take the exit on the left toward Government Center/Kendall Square. Follow the signs to Government Center traveling under the MBTA Red Line and then left. Bear right immediately after going under the MBTA Red Line again and follow the detour signs to continue on Cambridge Street for about ½ mile. Continue onto Tremont Street for about ½ mile. Turn right onto Boylston Street and take a right onto Charles Street. Stay in the left lane on Charles Street and turn left on Beacon Street. Turn right onto Berkeley Street and use the left lane to take the on-ramp to Storrow Drive Westbound.

Storrow Drive Eastbound Closure (see detour map)

To continue on Storrow Drive Eastbound: Take the exit on the right toward Government Center/Kendall Square/Cambridge (Mugar Way off-ramp). Turn left at the light onto Charles Street and stay to the right under the MBTA Red Line. Use the right lanes to continue onto Charles Street toward Storrow Drive Eastbound. Merge onto Storrow Drive Eastbound.

Mugar Way Off-Ramp Closure (see detour map)

For Government Center/Charles Street from Storrow Drive Eastbound: Continue on Storrow Drive Eastbound and keep right to follow the signs for I-93 South. Use the right lane toward North Station and take an immediate right on Martha Road, which becomes Lomasney Way. Keep right and turn right onto Staniford Street. Turn left onto Cambridge Street for Government Center. Turn right onto Cambridge Street and go left under the MBTA Red Line to cross over to Charles Street.

As part of the Longfellow Bridge Rehabilitation Project, WSC is replacing the Frances “Fanny” Appleton Bridge that crosses over Storrow Drive adjacent to the Longfellow Bridge. The new Appleton Bridge will provide access for pedestrians and bicyclists between the Esplanade and Charles Circle. The project is addressing the existing pedestrian bridge’s current structural deficiencies, upgrading its structural capacity, and bringing it up to modern code with improved multimodal access and bridge-to-city-street connections to meet accessibility guidelines. The result will be a signature bridge ready for many more years of service.

For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us.

MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.