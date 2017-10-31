BHCA Community Corner

by Suzanne Besser, BHCA President

Joy Street trees saved

The Parks Department agreed that the trees should stay and denied the petition. The contractor has been asked to install protective fencing around the trees to prevent damage during the work.

“I and the 39 other pro-tree-savers who e-mailed the Tree Warden before the recent hearing are pretty stoked about Parks’ decision to keep the two linden trees at 3-5 Joy St. in place,” said Mt. Vernon Street resident Anne Goodrich, a member of the Tree Committee. “And especially so in light of the recent report that a blight has killed several lindens in the Back Bay. “

She expresses her gratitude for the expertise, effort and support of the BHCA Tree committee and its chair, Miguel Rosales, during the process. “Had we ‘lost,’ we might have channeled the women who decades ago lay down on the bricks on West Cedar Street to prevent the city from paving the sidewalk.”

“It is trite but true: trees are a precious resource in our beautiful neighborhood,” she said, adding that trees play an important role in the carbon dioxide-to-oxygen process. “And they’re just so darned nice to look at!”

District 8 Candidates Forum

More than 50 residents of Beacon Hill, Back Bay and the West End heard incumbent City Councilor Josh Zakim face his challenger Kristen Mobilia at a Candidates Forum for those running for the Boston 8th District City Councilor seat held last week at 74 Joy Street.

The Forum was co-sponsored by the Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA), the Neighborhood Association of Back Bay and the West End Civic Association. Rob Whitney, a member of the BHCA board of directors, moderated the discussion.

Each candidate answered the same questions about issues facing the neighborhoods. Topics included affordable housing and how to keep it in the neighborhoods, protecting our neighborhood handicapped ramps, locations for downtown schools, Air BnB, developments throughout the city that affect our neighborhoods, impacts of climate change and the importance of building a strong community fabric.

The BHCA has a long history of joining with other neighborhood civic associations in the greater downtown area to sponsor candidate forums and other events of importance to all neighborhoods. “In the coming winter and spring, we hope to join again with our neighboring civic associations to sponsor public events concerning issues that affect all of the downtown neighborhoods,” Whitney said.

Don’t forget to vote

The BHCA urges neighbors to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7. To find your polling location, sign up to volunteer at the polls, view a candidate list, or for any other general election information, go to Boston.gov/election.

Halloween Road Closures

Please bring your trick or treaters to join in the fun of the annual Halloween on the Hill event from 4:30 to 8 p.m. tonight.

The following streets will be closed from 4:30 to 8 p.m. tonight to insure the safety and fun of the hundreds of children who visit the neighborhood.

Pinckney Street from Joy Street to Charles Street

Mt Vernon Street from Joy to Charles streets

Chestnut Street from Walnut Street to Charles Street

West Cedar Street from Revere Street to Chestnut Street

Anderson Street from Myrtle Street to Pinckney Street

Branch Street from Spruce Street to Charles Street

Stop by the BHCA tent on Mt Vernon Street at West Cedar Street for Halloween fun and surprises.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

This week’s meetings and events

Tuesday, October 31: Halloween on the Hill. 4:30 to 8 p.m. Call the BHCA at 617-22-1922 for more information about road closure.

Wednesday, November 1: Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee Meeting. 6 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Wednesday, November 1: Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting.

7 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Friday, November 3rd: First Friday Coffee Hour. 8 to 9:30 a.m.,

74 Joy Street

Upcoming Special Events

Monday, November 6th: Meet and Greet. 6 to 8 p.m.,

75 Chestnut. A time to meet old and new neighbors, and to enjoy a drink or two. Fee appetizers and cash bar.

Thursday, November 9th: Evening at 74. 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. 74 Joy Street. An evening of resonating music, historical conversation and artisan food. An artistic collaboration with artist Emily Weiskopf and The Neave Trio, the Longy School of Music of Bard College artists-in-residence. Call 617-227-1922 for more information.

Thursday, November 15: Garlands and Greens. Annual holiday

decorating fundraiser. 6 p.m., The Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street.

Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3: Holiday Decorating Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, January 6-7: Holiday Undecorating Weekend

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala, Four Seasons Hotel Boston