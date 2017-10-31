Ed Flynn Endorsed by Former City Councillor John Connolly

Ed Flynn, candidate for Boston City Council District 2, has been endorsed by former Boston City Councilor At-Large and Mayoral candidate John Connolly. Connolly served on the City Council from 2008-2014, and finished a close second place in the 2013 Mayoral election, earning 82% of the vote in Beacon Hill.

Just last week, Flynn also earned the endorsement of City Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi-George and the South End’s Ward 9 Democratic Committee.

Connolly said, “I’m supporting Ed Flynn because he has the vision and experience to get things done for residents of District 2. As a BPS parent, Ed is deeply invested in our schools and committed to ensuring that all families can afford to live and remain in the communities they love. Ed will be a bold voice for Beacon Hill and for every resident throughout District 2. That’s why I’m proud to endorse him.”

Flynn said, “I’m honored to have John’s support. On the City Council, John did incredible work on behalf of children and families in each of Boston’s neighborhoods. He was a strong advocate for environmental justice and strong budget management, and I appreciate his commitment to each and every community in Boston.”

Ed Flynn is a lifelong resident of District 2, where he has been deeply involved as a youth sports coach, veterans’ advocate, and community activist. In addition to being an active Boston Public Schools parent at the Josiah Quincy School in Chinatown, Ed is a member of the Cityside Neighborhood Association, South Boston Citizens’ Association, Ward 7 Democratic Committee, and VFW Fitzgerald Post.

Ed served on active duty in the Persian Gulf on two deployments and overseas in the Navy Reserves, helping to coordinate disaster relief in Haiti. Ed and his wife, Kristen, are raising their children, Caroline and Stephen, in South Boston.