Police Briefs 11-07-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

10/27/17 – A victim reported she parked her 2005 Honda CRV at Charles and Mt. Vernon streets at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, and when she returned to it the next day at about 10 a.m., the rear passenger’s side window was broken and U.S. currency was stolen from the vehicle.

Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

10/27/17 – A victim reported he parked his 2008 Honda Accord on Charles Street at around midnight, but when he returned at around 8 a.m., he discovered unknown suspect(s) broke the rear driver’s side window and removed a bicycle, sleeping bag and a set of headphones from the vehicle.