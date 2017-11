Lindy Roethlisberger, (left) Ivy A. Turner, event organizer, and Tom Kershaw, sponsor, during the 21st annual Garlands and Greens Fundraiser at the Hampshire House last week. The annual fundraiser helps to raise funds to purchase the bows and garland that decorate the Hill’s 1,100 gas lamps for the holidays. Volunteers will perform the decorations of the posts on Dec. 3.