Area A-1 Sees Slight Uptick in Part One Crime

By Dan Murphy

Area A-1 has seen a 2-percent increase in violent and property crime in 2017, compared to last year.

According to Boston Police, 2,084 incidents of Part One crime were reported between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15 of this year in the area, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, as opposed to 2,045 during the same timeframe in 2016.

Two homicides have taken place in 2017, compared with none last year.

In contrast, rapes and attempted rapes dropped nearly 31 percent as the number fell to 18 from 26 in 2016.

Robberies and attempted robberies, meanwhile, saw a 29-perecnt spike as the number of incidents climbed to 183 from 142 last year.

Domestic aggravated assaults were down more than 52 percent, with 10 incidents this year as opposed to 21 in 2016.

Non-domestic aggravated assaults saw a minor uptick as the number of incidents climbed to 210 from 207 last year.

Commercial burglaries increased by 29 percent with the number rising to 62 from 48 in 2016.

Residential burglaries similarly saw a 45-pecernt jump as the number climbed to 48 from 33 last year.

On the other hand, other burglaries were down around 27 percent, dropping to eight from 11 in 2016.

Larcenies from motor vehicles saw a nearly 5-perecent decrease as the number fell to 341 from 358 last year.

Other larcenies were also down slightly as the number dropped to 341 from 358 in 2016.

In contrast, auto thefts rose around 34 percent, with 82 incidents in 2017, compared to 61 last year.

Citywide, Part One crime has seen a 6-perecnt decrease overall this year as the total number fell to14,768 from 15,631 in 2016.