Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill and Hampshire House to Co-Host NYT Best-Selling Author

Looking for a great holiday book to read or gift idea for that bookworm on your list? A signed copy of Elin Hilderbrand’s books could be just the thing.

She will be signing copies of her newest book ~ “Winter Solstice” ~ the fourth and final installment in her “Winter Street” series ~ at the Hampshire House (84 Beacon St.) on Monday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Co-hosts Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill and the Hampshire House invite you to join them for this festive evening. Guests will enjoy a short reading by Elin from “Winter Solstice,” as well as a chance to join in a lively discussion and book signing. Courtesy of the Hampshire House, the event is free with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Space is limited, so R.S.V.P. to the Hampshire House at events@hampshirehouse.com or call 617-854-7628.

“We are so thankful and appreciative of Tom Kershaw’s generosity for hosting not only Elin Hilderbrand for her book signings, but the countless other events Blackstone’s has held at the Hampshire House over the past 11 years,” says Jennifer Hill, owner of Blackstone’s. “Elin’s books are available for pre-sale at Blackstone’s now along with many other local author books. We will also have ample copies of ‘Winter Storm,’ ‘Winter Stroll,’ as well as ‘Winter Street’ and ‘The Rumor’ available for purchase at the event.”