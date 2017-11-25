Chris Sinclair, Local Businessman and Bistro Owner, Wins National Award

Chris Sinclair, “owner of the beloved The Charles River Bistro, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist with countless personal and professional ties to Beacon Hill, was recently honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business.

Sinclair, president of The Anthem Group, which includes a local neighborhood office and The Charles River Bistro, received the honor at an award ceremony on the Notre Dame campus earlier this month. The ceremony was attended by several prominent alumni and dignitaries from outside of the university, too.

Sinclair founded The Anthem Group, a collection of acclaimed and award-winning companies that primarily focus in the live entertainment, hospitality, large-scale event production, experiential marketing and placemaking industries, while still just a teenager. Headquartered in Boston, Anthem started as Anthem Entertainment, a specialized event-marketing firm that soon grew to encompass business-to-business as well as public-facing programs. Over the years, The Anthem Group has expanded exponentially from its humble beginnings as a boutique, Boston-based events agency to a multi-industry enterprise that is active in over 70 markets across five continents.

Sinclair said: “Being awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award is a tremendous personal and professional honor. A distinguished alumni award from anywhere is an incredible honor, but to receive one from Notre Dame is beyond humbling. The award recognizes and is symbolic for everything that I strive for in my career: to do both well and good at the same time, to contribute to the community that has given me so much, and to the global community that needs so much”.

In addition, Sinclair actively or previously served as chair, board or committee member for 20+ additional NGO, philanthropic, academic and/or community based organizations. A few recent examples include his involvement with the FBI Citizen’s Academy, UMASS Sports Leadership Bachelor’s Degree Program, Project D.E.E.P., and the Somali Community and Cultural Association in Boston. He is also chair of Action for Boston Community Development Hoop Dreams, which is co-hosted with the Celtics’ Brad Stevens and former coach Doc Rivers

Anthem board member, Mark Hubbard also contributed his thoughts, saying, “When we look at the type of alumni a place like Notre Dame has – this is no average feat. And to be recognized at his age makes me even more honored to work with everyone at Anthem. It is truly inspiring”.