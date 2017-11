The Red Wagon celebrated it’s 20th Birthday on Thursday Nov. 16. Local shop owners stopped by to join in celebrating this milestone. There are many years of retail longevity between this group.Pictured left to right, Nina Castillion, of E.R Butler, Suzy O’Brien, of The Red Wagon, Lynne Wolverton, of Linens on the Hill, Jennifer Hill, of Blackstones of Beacon Hill, and Lana Barakat, of December Thieves.