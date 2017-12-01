BHCA Community Corner

by Suzanne Besser, BHCA President

BHCA supports Esplanade Riverfront Pavilion Design

The Beacon Hill Civic Association board of directors gave full support to the Esplanade Riverfront Pavilion Planning Project at a meeting held earlier in the month.

According to a letter written to the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) by Chair Mark Kiefer, the neighborhood association gave the thumbs up to the productive reuse of the area occupied by the long-closed Lee Pool into a multi-purpose pavilion as proposed. He cited numerous positive attributes of the design, including its compact two-story footprint; natural restoration of riverbank landscaping; attractive, light and modern design which blends with the surrounding parkland; and improved traffic flow on and off Storrow Drive.

“As a neighborhood with significant constraints on the availability of public spaces, we have long advocated for uses that foster community engagement and provide increased opportunities for both recreational and cultural activities,” wrote Kiefer, who urged the DCR to consider in the design features that facilitate a wide variety of sports, recreation and community uses, and to make the facility open and available as much as possible and throughout all four seasons.

He also mentioned the importance of safety of our residents, urging that the design take into consideration security issues related to overnight use of the covered porch, and environmental issues such as the availability of recycling and best practices in green building design.

200 Holiday Decorators needed this weekend

Come for as long or little as you can to help decorate 1100 gas lamps with garlands of green cedar and red bows.

Saturday, December 2: Holiday Decorating Days. 9 a.m. Help cut the garlands and package the bows at the Harrison Gray Otis House, 141 Cambridge Street.

2 p.m.: Gather outside Tatte Bakery to decorate Charles and Mt. Vernon streets.

Sunday, December 3: Holiday Decorating Days. 12 noon. Meet at the BHCA tent in the parking lot next to Savenor’s anytime after noon. Watch gas lamp wrapping demonstrations. Decorate your own or join small groups to decorate other neighborhood streets. Text Ivy Turner 617-308-4897 to find out where help is most needed.

5 pm: Pizza Party. A wrap up party for all volunteers. Place to be announced.

For more information, call the BHCA at 617-227-1933 or email info@bhcivic.org. Join our Facebook group: Beacon Hill Holiday Decorating.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

Upcoming Special Events

Friday, December 1: First Friday Coffee Hour. 8:30 a.m., 74 Joy Street

Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3: Holiday Decorating Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, January 6-7: Holiday Undecorating Weekend

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel Boston