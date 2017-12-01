Holiday Celebrations

BEACON HILL
- Hill House will be holding their annual tree and wreath sale on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Firehouse, 127 Mt. Vernon St.
- The Nicholas House will host its annual Holiday House Tour of Beacon Hill on Dec. 10 beginning at 55 Beacon St. at noon. A reception will follow at King’s Chapel Parish House, 64 Beacon St. from 3 to 5 p.m.
- Hill House will offer pictures with Santa on Dec. 7 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at 127 Mt. Vernon St.
- A Christmas Concert will be held at Church on the Hill located at 140 Bowdoin St on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.
SOUTH END
- Christmas is in the air at Worcester Square. The WSANA has scheduled its Tree Lighting for Dec. 3, 4-6 p.m. in Worcester Square with a special visit from Santa Claus on a Fire Truck. Fundraising tickets are now available from WSANA members. It is the only fundraising even for WSANA of the year, and it promises to be a fun time once again
- The Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association will have its annual Christmas Tree and Wreath sale on Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music and refreshments provided, with a visit by Santa Claus too. Pre-order before Nov. 27 for the best prices at www.blackstonefranklin.org. All proceeds support the Neighborhood Association and the Friends group.
- The Union Park Neighborhood Association is having their holiday party Friday, December 1, 6-8p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Institute.
- SoWa Winter Festival will take place on Dec. 2 and 3 at the Power Station.
- The Mayor’s Tree Lighting will take place Dec. 2 and starts at 3 p.m. at the Boston Center for the Arts. It will feature kids activities, music and performances. The Mayor’s trolley tour will stop by to light the tree for the holiday season.
- Chester Square Area Neighborhood Association and Friends of Chester Square Park will be holding Holiday Tea & Cookie Exchange on December 10, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the South End Historical Society at 532 Massachusetts Ave. Bring a dozen or two homemade or purchased cookies, meet and greet neighbors over tea and sweets, and take home a variety in a festive bag. Please label ingredients for the cookies you bring. Crafts for kids too!
BACK BAY
- The Boston Common Tree Lighting will take place on November 30 from 6 – 8p.m. with the Mayor, Santa and Chorus.
- Commonwealth Avenue Mall Lighting will take place Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. at 1 Commonwealth Ave. Trees along the Mall will be lit after a festive gathering with the Taj Hotel Boston, friends, and neighbors.
- Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will be holding the annual Christmas Tree Sale Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday Dec. 3 from 9 – 5 p.m. at the Clarendon Street Playground. Fresh cut Balsam Fir trees from Maine and local delivery will be available. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Clarendon Street Playground and NABB.
BAY VILLAGE
- Holiday Decorating – Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 a.m. We will be decorating the neighborhood lamp posts with holiday wreaths and the holiday tree with décor. This long-standing tradition is a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit. Please help us decorate by meeting at the Church Street garden at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Volunteers are needed. Please bring your ladder if you have one and coffee and doughnuts will be provided!
- Tree Lighting, Caroling, and Holiday Party – Sunday, December 3 at 6 p.m. The Bay Village Neighborhood Association (BVNA) will light the holiday tree in the Church Street garden at 6 p.m. on Sunday. This event will be followed by caroling down Melrose and Isabella Streets to the holiday party at Precinct. We hope to see many neighborhood children there. Bring your holiday spirit! This event is free to all BVNA members and will include wonderful refreshments from Precinct and a cash bar. To join the BVNA please go to www.bayvillage.net/join. BVNA holiday party is for paying members only. We hope to see everyone for these events!
KENMORE
- Cambridge Youth Dance Program (CYDP) and Producing Director Deborah Mason Dudley present a contemporary dance with a holiday twist, WHAT THE DICKENS!, for six performances December14-17, 2017 at Boston University Dance Theater, 915 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Tickets are $35. For more information and tickets visit, cydp.org.
HOLIDAY EVENTS AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER
- Santa in the City! – Through December 24, capture the magic of the holiday season and bring the kids for a special photo with Santa in his Winter Wonderland located in Belvidere Arcade. A variety of photo packages are available. Santa’s hours: Mon-Fri 11-6p.m., Sat. 10-7p.m., Sun. 11-6p.m. Closed Thanksgiving.
- 31 Nights of Light 2017 – from December 1 through 31. Prudential Center will shine a light on Boston nonprofit organizations this holiday season. Each night of December, the top of Prudential Tower is lit a different color support of that night’s partner. 31 Nights of Light was created to help community organizations gain key visibility during the holiday season. Participating groups will “flip the switch” each night, with a host of musical performances and speakers each night.
- Gifts + Glam 2017 on December 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. Gifts + Glam will feature exclusive shopping discounts, styling tips, mini-makeovers, snacks, cocktails, and holiday fun! Visit the check-in table by Club Monaco to pick up your event program.
- Charity Gift Wrap through December 24. Enjoy free gift wrapping by local organizations this holiday season. The gift wrapping station is sponsored by Barnes & Noble and will be located at the Prudential Center Concierge Desk across from Club Monaco. All donations for this free service benefit the local organizations.
- Cultural Survival Gift Bazaar December 15 – December 17. The Cultural Survival Bazaar is a cultural festival that provides indigenous artists, cooperatives, and their representatives from around the world the chance to sell their work directly to the American public. On December 15-17 artists, cooperatives, and their representatives will setup in Belvidere and Huntington Arcades to sell traditional crafts, artwork, clothing, jewelry, carpets, and accessories.