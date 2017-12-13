BHCA Community Corner

by Suzanne Besser, BHCA President

Annual Appeal

It’s that time of year again – time when the Beacon Hill Civic Association turns to the community to ask for support of the work it does to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

Members are asked to watch for a packet of information about the Annual Appeal in this week’s mail. Donations received during the Appeal provide vital funding for the BHCA staff and facilities, and enables ongoing efforts in community building, civic engagement and historic preservation. “We can’t thank our members enough for their outpouring of support in past years,” said BHCA Chairman Mark Kiefer, “and urge them to do so again this year so that we may continue our work on their behalf.”

Contributions of any amount are welcome. Donors who give $425 or more will receive tickets to the 46th Annual Beacon Hill Gala, which this year will be held on February 3, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Donors whose gifts or pledges are received by December 22 will be acknowledged in the formal Gala invitation.

Other giving options are available. For more information about the Annual Appeal and to make a donation, contact the Beacon Hill Civic Association by calling 617-277-1922 or online at bhcivic.org.

Garlands in the Snow

Caption:[photo by John Besser]

Charles Street gets a special holiday cleaning

Charles Street was all spiffed up for the annual Holiday Stroll on Thursday, thanks to the extra efforts of the Boston Public Works Department and the Joint Charles Street Committee.

The Beacon Hill Business Association worked with the city to close the street for the popular evening so that neighbors and visitors alike could enjoy the festive season, shop local, and join with Santa to light the Christmas Tree at the corner of Mt Vernon and Charles streets. More than 1000 holiday celebrants strolled down the street during the evening.

“Since all the cars were cleared from Charles Street prior to the event, the city took full advantage and sent mechanical street sweepers to pass multiple times up and down Charles Street,” said John Corey, who with Ali Ringenburg co-chair the joint committee that works to beautify the street.

“We also had our private contractor come an extra time to sweep the sidewalk, polish the tree guard plaques and clean the tree pits,” said Corey. “I have never seen Charles Street look so clean.”

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

Upcoming Special Events

Saturday & Sunday, January 6-7: Holiday Undecorating Weekend

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel Boston